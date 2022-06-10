Kareena Kapoor Khan a true desi bliss to behold in a white anarkali set & neon orange kolhapuri; Yay or Nay?

Of the many queenly attires that exist this summer, kurtas are still in the spotlight. Whether some of us are already on the last leg of the sweaty season-ready or have welcomed the next rainy days, kurtas are making us say yes over and over again. Well, getting over the fabulous, pretty things in fashion life isn't our thing. This morning we noticed Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white kurta set. It is really nothing new but we're absolutely so ready to run classic chic with it.

Not just restricted to pujas or pre-wedding celebrations, take a sartorial chance with these and rock it wherever the sun takes you. If the rain shows up, use a jacket if need be as a protective layer. Always a part of the A-plus fashion set, Bebo knows how headlines are made. Our everyday gets treated with her fashion looks, sometimes sporty, sometimes casual, and sometimes desi ensembles, glamour through it all is something that shows and shines. The mother-of-two has approved of white ensembles on two consecutive days now, yesterday was about a co-ordinated set and today's it's the kurta suit.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress picked out a downright comfy Anarkali-kurta which was cut into an A-line with a flared silhouette. This knee-length number consisted of a V-neck, full sheer sleeves, and white embroidered square patterns on it. Also, what made this ethnic ensemble look elegant and lovely was the striped detail placed on the hem of her kurta and the sleeves' cuffs. This was teamed with straight-fit pants and a dupatta with circular embroidered designs and a scalloped border.

Kareena's morning look featured orange kolhapuri flats too, what a day to be soaking in the summer sun and standing out with a mind chock-full of the season's fashion knowledge. The 41-year-old styled this attire with black sunnies as well and stepped out with her hair left down, a middle part, and minimal makeup, her lips looked neutral-toned.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

