Kareena Kapoor Khan in true Pataudi style picked out a white kurta set & styled it with a bindi; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a desi statement in a white kurta set as she steps out in the city. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the one to look her best when anything comes her way. Fright from slinky backless dresses to OTT red carpet ensembles to exquisite lehengas, the actress has done it all. She manages to add that extra bit of oomph to anything that comes her way and yesterday it proved to be no different.

Lately, the actress has been making quite the statement with her chic yet trendy picks but yesterday, she took inspiration from the Pataudi prince aka her husband, and went all out in a white kurta set. Even Sara Ali Khan is a fan of these sets. For her day out, Bebo chose for a plain white anarkali kurta and styled it with a matching churidar. A matching sheer dupatta rested around her neck and covered the full-sleeved kurta.

Going down the desi route, the actress then styled the look with a big black bindi while ditching her makeup and letting her natural glow do all the talking. Like a modern Indian lady, Bebo styled the look with a smart watch while her beige Hermes Birkin served as a perfect arm candy. She completed the look with a sleek top-knot while giving us all major fashion goals. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

