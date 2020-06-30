From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vaani Kapoor: Celebs who loved leather a bit too much!

Shoes and bags aside, these Kapoor ladies showed a whole lotta love to leather garments. We have picked our favourite looks!

We’ve been going back a lot to notice big trends that our favourite Bollywood divas embraced. Some might call it stalking, but we call it creative research. So while we saw a whole lotta love for neon clothing and OTT sleeves (my personal favourite trend), there was this other trend that was briefly around. Leather when it comes to accessories, we see it everywhere. But our leading ladies took it a step further and dressed up in leather.

Skirts, pants, and even a whole gown from the sturdy material paired beautifully with subtle accessories and neutral pieces really caught our attention. Here are our favourite looks!

Ahuja paired these burgundy leather culottes by Petar Petrov. Going with the theme she paired the pants with a sheet marsala blouse and oxblood boots. Completing the look with some gold accessories and a burgundy Manu Atelier bag to match her pants.

Keeping the bottom(s) theme going, Vaani Kapoor wore a black leather Pinko pencil skirt with a mustard blouse. The sheen of the leather matched quite well to the sheen on her top. Some tie-up heels and she was good to go.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is always known to go BIG or go home. So she didn’t pick in between bottoms and a top, she just went all out and wore a leather gown instead! This body-hugging gown was by Ziad Germanos. The leather monotony was broken with a ruched lime green sash. Bebo's signature smokey eye completed the look.

We feel like this is one trend might see a BIG comeback towards the end of the year, if and when appearances begin again. What do you think about leather not being limited to just accessories?

