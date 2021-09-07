Kareena Kapoor Khan went all chic in a Christian Dior printed tee and H&M sweatshirt; Yay or Nay?

The pandemic-stricken years have indeed taught us all that genius casual outfits can be. Sweatshirts and tees have proven to occupy the prime spot owning relevance even today. As you place easy and drama-free above anything else, here are two picks that can awe you with a comfort-emanating spirit. Check out these outfits donned by Bebo.

Following the classy style route of Kareena Kapoor Khan never feels mundane. The Jab We Met actress posted a selfie last week where she was seen in a white sweatshirt from H&M. The round neckline number came with a black printed motif at the front that bore typography that read, “Love Your Earth”. It also had low dropped shoulders, ribbed cuffs, and hemline. Style tip: Work it with your favourite pair of denim pants or shorts. Throw on your sneakers. Here’s how to keep it simply perfect when you’re off to a coffee catch-up with your friends. For some extra help with upping your glam, you can try what Bebo did. She painted her well-manicured nails all white and shared a glimpse of her sparkly finger ring. With her pout coloured pink, eyebrows drawn, eyes punctuated with kohl and mascara rounded her lookout.

Are you not ready to part ways with your tees? Here’s what the Mujhse Dosti Karoge chose to wear for a day with her family. Kareena picked out a Dior tee with ‘HEART BREAKER’ printed in black and also featured red, blue, white, and yellow hues. At the back was the signature brand name, ‘CHRISTIAN DIOR’ printed in similar shades. She clubbed to with tie-dye grey and white pants. White sneakers and stacked bangles were her chosen accessories.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a divine dream in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic outfits