Kareena Kapoor Khan in white lehenga, Karisma Kapoor in an orange anarkali attend Ranbir-Alia’s Mehendi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding celebrations have kick started with a bang! Today marked day 1 of their wedding festivities which was the haldi-mehendi ceremony. The function took place at the RK house in Chembur and while we still haven’t gotten a glimpse of the bride and groom, our paparazzi did manage to capture the guests.

The guests stepped out for the Mehendi ceremony early in the afternoon dressed in magnificent ensembles. Among the others, we spotted the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma donning voguish ensembles for their brother’s mehendi ceremony. While Kareena opted for a lehenga set, Karisma donned an orange anarkali for the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena chose an embellished ivory lehenga set by Manish Malhotra for her cousin, Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony. The resplendent attire featured a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse with broad straps, a wide square neckline, intricate sequined embroidery all over, midriff-baring hem and an open back with beaded adornments. She teamed the blouse with a matching ombre lehenga that descended into soft pastel shades of pink and blue. The lehenga was decked in sequins, floral thread work and gota patti work.

Bebo sealed the deal with a zari dupatta embellished with sequin work and gota embellished borders. She opted for a centre-parted half-tied hairdo and accessorised the attire with diamond studs, a diamond necklace and a shiny clutch. The actress kept her makeup minimal with a dewy base, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and nude lipstick.

Karisma Kapoor

While Bebo chose pastels, Lolo opted for a bright orange hue. Karisma’s orange anarkali by Punit Balana featured a plunging round neckline embroidered in gold threadwork and sequins, heavily pleated ghera, a fitted bodice featuring intricate embellishments, and long sleeves. The look was paired with churidar pants and a matching embroidered dupatta.

Karisma accessorised her sunshine attire with gold jewellery, including jhumkas, maangtikka, bangles and rings. She sealed the deal with traditional juttis. Karisma pulled her hair back in an elegant bun and kept her makeup simple with a glossy base, smokey eyes and berry-toned lipstick.

Whose Mehendi look do you like more? Kareena Kapoor Khan or Karisma Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.

