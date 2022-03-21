Kareena Kapoor Khan wore Rs 2.45 lakh silk Dior pyjamas at airport as she returned from Maldives; Yay or Nay?

No matter what she's wearing, when Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out, she always manages to make a statement. Designer Shehla Khan once said, Kareena can make even a potato sack look sexy and we couldn't agree more! The diva who was holidaying in the Maldives with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala, made her way back into the bay with her family.

Bebo held her second son Jeh in her arms as she exited the airport. The mother-of-two was spotted wearing a luxurious silk pyjama set with a pair of comfortable black chappals, tinted sunglasses with a neon rim and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Clearly making even a pyjama set look good, the Good Newwz star's set is from the shelves of the luxury fashion house, Dior. Kareena's outfit is from the first collection that Dior dedicated to loungewear, which was displayed soon after the lockdown. Maria Grazia Chiuri created the set which entails a pair of free-flowing flared pajama pants priced at 1,300 pounds and a button-up shirt at 1,300 pounds. When converted, the prices round off to Rs. 1,15,147 for the pajamas and 1,30,166 for the shirt.

Lolo on the other hand sported a co-ord set from Jodi Life, which featured a Mario shirt that retails at Rs. 6,490 and a matching Mario trouser priced at 6,890 amounting to Rs. 13,380.

What are your thoughts on Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's airport looks? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ:Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the past week