Kareena Kapoor Khan's Balenciaga black tee and biker shorts make for too cool an athleisure look: Yay or Nay?

We are all at a point where we're not wholly ready to opt for outfits that can make sparks fly. The need to keep it minimal and easy is the voice of the hour with all the travel restrictions and curfews put on us, home is definitely the best place to be. So, what would be your go-to outfit pick? Time to build up a loved-up time with something that doesn't cost you comfort when you spend hours in front of your laptop.

Nothing like a breathable t-shirt and something as cool as shorts, we repeat, no better way to work and chill. Shake up your wardrobe for the best finds, if you can't find one, may this reference guide you right. Black has a knack for getting into everybody's style game no matter what the happening colour of the season may be. Sometimes it's the simple and classic hue that does the trick instead of the riot of colours proves Kareena Kapoor Khan with a monochrome outfit. Last evening, Bebo was photographed right outside designer Manish Malhotra's residence dressed in a cotton tee that had a slightly faded look and a yellow typographic logo print that spelled, 'Balenciaga Worldwide Retail Therapy' broken down into three lines and all etched in caps.

The 1919 established brand's crew neck outfit looked extremely plain with drop shoulders, half sleeves, and a straight hem. Kareena matched this Rs 35,340.71 fit with biker shorts and white Puma shoes. We'd definitely follow the Good Newwz starlet's lead to inject an athleisure vibe into our day's look. She styled it further on with Goyard’s Saint Louis gold GM bag, rings, and a watch that goes well with her tote. Her sleek hair tied into a bun, eyes all pretty with Kohl, and a white mask, she just knew how to complement her Balenciaga day out just right.

