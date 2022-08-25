Kareena Kapoor Khan's Doodlage denim jumpsuit defined class and comfort on the nattiest level; Yay or Nay?

The perks of a denim outfit stay eternal and that's why its famed status is unchangeable. You wore it in spring, summer, and now endlessly in monsoon. Even fashion trend-aholics wouldn't be able to move past this trusty fabric and its coolness. How many tours felt many with ripped jeans, skirts, jumpsuits, shorts, and more? For all you know, you would have been the happiest to set no boundaries and go about like a chic star. Do we sound obsessed already? We totally are. Given this inspiration workable from morning to night, anybody would be. Kareena Kapoor Khan proved a denim jumpsuit can be a fashion essential especially when it has a story behind it.

The mother-of-two was as big as a showstopper as the car that was launched yesterday at the event she attended. Kareena rocked an indigo denim jumpsuit from Doodlage. A Bengaluru-based brand that believes in eco-fashion and swears by zero waste. This jumpsuit is a key piece that can effortlessly make a statement. This is a no regular outfit, we repeat, one of a kind.

Bebo's chic casual attire worth Rs.8,800 was designed with handwoven recycled fabric. It consisted of full sleeves, a collar with notched lapels, a belt curated with the same fabric, and an overlap closure detail. Quite a cool pop of colour, courtesy of red contrast stitch detail. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress added sporty shot with white sneakers. Aren't sneakers the go-with-all accessory? Kareena's hair was tied into a sleek bun as the first of rounding this look. Her matte makeup had a heavy dose of highlighter, sheeny pout, a metallic blue eyeliner to also scream stunning and party-like, and black mascara.

