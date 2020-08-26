Kareena Kapoor Khan's EXPENSIVE limited edition Louis Vuitton tote will make your eyes POP

Stepping out to catch up with BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora, Kareena accessorised her look with a colourful MediumRare Speedy 30 tote bag on the Louis Vuitton signature canvas.

There is no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan knows a couple of things about fashion. The actress' wardrobe is a constant topic of discussion. She seamless goes from casual staples at the airport or to run errands, to dressier options perfect for the red carpet. The actress who recently announced that she was expecting her second child with husband , stepped out to catch up with her BFFs, Amrita and .

Kareena kept it comfortable in a Shibori motif draped Silk jacket with Crochet details and cotton satin coordinate set by designer Rajdeep Ranawat. Bebo topped this over with a matching shrug with patterns on it. A statement silver oxidised necklace with large stones on it, tan loafers, matching cat-eye sunnies, a bright green mask and a MediumRare Speedy 30 canvas tote bag were all the accessories that she completed her look with. With her hair pulled up in a messy bun, away from her face and kohl-lined eyes, Kareena looked casually dressed for a day of downtime with her friends.

Kareena Kapoor's love for expensive handbags is well known today. From Hermes to Chanel and Dior, she loves to accessorise her looks with her expensive arm candy. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that she was armed with this multi-coloured hand-crafted limited edition tote bag that featured the Louis Vuitton monogram canvas. It also features golden zips and is complete with the colourful star motifs in gradients of purple and pink. The bag which isn't available to purchase anymore costs anywhere between 1.15 lakh to 1.20 lakh INR!

We are drooling over Bebo's handbag and love how it added a pop of colour to her monotone outfit.

Credits :viral bhayani

