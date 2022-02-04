Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunch look in a black midi dress & Chanel's bag has us screaming goals: Yay or Nay?

The weekend is almost here and what's on the party animal's mind? We understand the very obvious that you'll be dressing up but we're here to prove that nothing is as fabulous as going back to the roots of fashion. We're hinting at basic black dresses, been there, done the glam thing, and continue to rule. No offense to other dresses like the floral that has been on a forever-please mode but tell us can a black dress fail? If your mood skews chic and sassy, Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunch getup made it to our must-haves list. Here's a look at what you need to make winter fashion fun.

The 41-year-old was photographed today with Saif Ali Khan and their firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan as the trio headed out this afternoon from a restaurant in Mumbai. Known for how spiffy a game they can always build, the daddy cool was dressed in casuals such as a white t-shirt and black jeans. Little Tim Tim too looked handsome as he wore shorts and a deep blue t-shirt. Mother-of-two, Bebo wore a midi black dress that bore a close-neck and looked like a bodycon. She took the minimal outfit to a cooler height with a grey faded denim jacket that could easily bring some warmth. With dual pockets, textured tiered detail, and the extra flap-like detail placed at the shoulders made the jacket look ordinary. White sneakers just go so cool with her OOTD, right?

Accessories always spice up a look and the Good Newwz actress' Chanel black diamond-quilted leather tote with a gold chain-link shoulder strap was a fresh and fashionable way to make this look count. The diva called it a perfect family lunch day with a white face mask, a black-framed sunnies. A top hair bun and eyes lined with kohl, finished her look.

