Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity style involves white outfits of EVERY type and we're taking notes

While giving us lessons on maternity style, Kareena Kapoor Khan also seems to have a soft spot for basic whites and has been sporting a lot of the shade during her second pregnancy. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter. The actress has always been one step ahead when it comes to setting new trends. Bebo announced that she was expecting her second child with husband . Not that it has stopped her from shooting and getting ahead with her duties as an actor. While stepping out and about, the diva has been alternating between keeping it casual and dressing up. But one constant thing, is the shade she sports!

When her belly wasn't showing as much, Bebo kept it simple in an off-white kurta and palazzo pants. It bore a simple embroidery along the front and she styled it with a bright red dupatta to add a pop of colour.

For a shoot, Bebo opted for a comfortable yet chic look in a pristine white cowl neck blouse that she styled with high-waisted white pants. She went all out with her makeup with smokey eyes and just enough contour to look glam. Hoop earrings, white slippers and poker-straight glossy locks completed her sleek look.

For an off-duty look, Bebo kept it simple yet stylish in a white maxi dress, to beat the Mumbai heat. Gold sandals, berry-hued lips, kohl-lined eyes and her hair air dried, completed Bebo's comfortable maternity look.

On her way back to the city after a holiday, Kareena picked out a head-to-toe white look yet again. The diva rocked an elegant white salwar set that she styled with a silver statement necklace and sunglasses. She carried with her a beige tote bag and completed her look with tan juttis.

Sporting a breezy look to beat the Mumbai heat yet again, Bebo picked out a simple white maxi dress with spaghetti straps. Black polka dots contrasted her white outfit well. She pulled her hair back into a slick bun for a fuss-free look. Her statement sunglasses, gold slippers and mask were all that she needed to ace it.

Keeping it warm yet again, Bebo picked out yet another summer dress. This cut sleeve fit-and-flare dress flaunted her baby bump. Her trusted gold flats and dark sunglasses completed her look. With her hair pulled up into a top knot, she kept this look fuss-free as well.

What are your thoughts on Kareena's maternity style? Which of her white outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutraria or Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1: Who wore the one shoulder pink dress better?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×