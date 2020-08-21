Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity style when pregnant with Taimur was the perfect mix of comfort with glamour

When the Begum of Bollywood was pregnant with her firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, her maternity style gave inspiration to all moms-to-be. Now that she's pregnant for the second time, we take a stroll down memory lane.

Dressing up with a baby bump is not an easy task. And if you are in the paparazzi's eye all the time, constantly getting snapped, it only gets harder. One actress who managed it almost seamlessly and flaunted her baby bump through all the months of her pregnancy was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Begum of Bollywood didn't change much when it came to her style. She put comfort ahead of everything when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. From floral summer dresses to glamorous red carpet gowns, Kareena set the bar high for every event with her looks. Now that she is expecting her second child, we take a look at her past maternity style and can only wonder how she will change things up this time around.

Checkered, loose and breathable summer outfits were her go-to. She sported quite a few ankle-length numbers and paired them with white sneakers, accessorising her looks with her favourite sunnies.

Sneakers were her go-to shoes while she was pregnant with Taimur, for they are extremely comfortable and easy to walk in. For a date night out with hubby, , Bebo wore a floral silk dress and paired it with gold sneakers.

When she needed to glam up, nothing stood in Bebo's way. While she did opt for long, structured dresses and skirts, a shade she most preferred was black, for it flattered her baby bump well. She also didn't hesitate from wearing stiletto pumps to events. Long coats were also her preferred choice of layering at this time.

Nothing stopped Bebo from working when she was pregnant. She took flights and ensured her schedule was on track. At the airport, like she has always been doing, Kareena Kapoor kept warm with bomber jackets over simple white tees and blue jeans. Her large tote bags and sneakers ensured she remained comfortable and still looked chic.

She also embraced desi looks with full swing at this time. She sported glitzy and glamorous anarkalis, straight cut suits and even walked the runway and played showstopper for designer Sabyasachi while flaunting her baby bump in a sharara set!

A style she has been fond of for a while is stripes. She sported several striped pieces in the form of overcoats, dresses and chic tops.

When it came to glamming up, she didn't take a step back either. She attended an award show while heavily pregnant in a brilliant red off-shoulder gown wearing flats! She even wore a lovely, pastel pink off-shoulder top that hid her baby bump well, for an ad shoot.

When out for a formal dinner too, Kareena glammed up in a one-shoulder olive green gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorised it with neutral-toned stilettos and a golden neckpiece, looking glam as ever.

We can't wait to see what Bebo's maternity style this time around looks like.

What are your thoughts on her looks? Which is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

