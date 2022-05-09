Kareena Kapoor Khan's pretty summer style in a white shirt and floral printed shorts is love; Yay or Nay?

You know it's a serve to love and take notes from when Kareena Kapoor Khan treats us to a summer look. There are certain terms the season understands and the energy is all about comfort and class. Trying to reach out to staples like shirts and shorts? Given the heat, skimpy is something the fashion trend charts are screaming out loud, and may we put out a verdict? A fantastic OOTD reference is here and who could ever say no to white shirts?

Is there anything that can look better than classics? On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kareen was spotted with her suave boys dressed in casuals, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. You know when floral is a part of your getup, it's bound to headline with its attention-grabbing potential. As this epitomises all the glam and mood of this season, the Laal Singh Chaddha starlet mastered this rule in mini colourful flower printed shorts which she paired up with a white full-sleeved shirt. Left untucked, she leaned on the longer, the cooler, and edgier aura.

Shirts can often put you in a rut as it's an essential piece one's wardrobe needs to have. In between work, play, coffee, and dinner, you can make the uniform no longer look like one by teaming it up with something anew and trendy ensembles just like the mother-of-two showed us here. If you've paid attention to her style, she takes white shirts out on a spin often and puts it all chic with camouflage printed trousers, blue jeans, black pants, and the latest, shorts.

The 41-year-old styled this look with grey pumps that definitely matched that of her husband's striped shirt. It's cute to a twin, yeah? She wore a crossbody mini bag and studded earrings. The diva's hair was styled into a sleek bun and her eyelids had kohl on and her lips were gorgeously bright.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week