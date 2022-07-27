Kareena Kapoor Khan's ready-to-sip 'Koffee' black look in Tom Ford pantsuit makes a steamy glam case

It's insanely hot here! This is the Kareena Kapoor Khan effect and we're sold. It's safe to say we love our Koffee black and hot. She just brewed an undeniably amazing look and while we await the release of the chat show's episode, let's get straight to the lewk. It's all black and right in every possible way. This hue and the outfit are ever the moment and you'd know it even if you consider yourself to have lived under the rock. Pantsuits make for a power move and just yesterday we saw a pastel yellow number do the round and today there's another explosion of glamour.

Thank god for celebrities who keep us sartorially savvy and entertained with looks after looks, missing out on trends is impossible or how to wear some on repeat looks the best. July is looking good and in the spotlight today is Bebo's latest look in head-to-toe black and some peppy play of colours on nails.

The mother-of-two rocked a classic black pantsuit as styled by Lakshmi Lehr. She nailed it with a blazer that featured satin lapels and rolled-up sleeves. Teamed with Tom Ford high-waisted trousers, her monotone look took on a sultry take with a bustier-style crop top curated with lace embroidery and satin fabric. Kareena's look was accessorised with black peep-toe footwear and all things shiny jewellery such as bracelets and rock, that ring though.

Her monochromatic nude-toned makeup was complimented with mascara, kohl, and lots of highlighter that brought a sheen to her look. The 41-year-old's hair was styled into loose waves, we're blown away!

