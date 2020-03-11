Kareena Kapoor Khan's red pants with a striped tee is the most STYLISH look on the internet today; Yay or Nay?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/kareena_kapoor_yay_or_nay.jpg?itok=_pP0i3KF

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress kept it simple in the most comfortable yet stylish off-duty look as she was spotted in the city. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting town like no other. The diva who celebrated Holi yesterday with beau and apple of her eye - Taimur Ali Khan, is back to business today. Known for her comfortable yet stylish looks, Bebo's most recent outfit is one for the books!

Giving a twist to the sailor girl look, Kareena picked out a simple white tee with cut off sleeves that bore blue thin stripes on it. The Begum of Bollywood kept it simple but also ensured all eyes were on her as she picked out an orange-red pair of flared pants. The pants hugged the small of her waist and opened up from waist-down adding volume to her body. Bebo teamed this up with fuchsia pink strappy stilettos and completed her look sans accessories. To further glam things up, Kareena opted for simple and subtle makeup, blush pink cheeks, filled-in brows and basic liner did the trick to ensure Mrs. Khan looked flawless. Her hair was styled into lose, free waves with a glossy finish.

Gold earrings peeked out from behind her hair.

We can't help but be amazed by Kareena Kapoor's lastest look. She looked flawless in the well-styled, casual outfit that can be worn at both office and for a Sunday picnic out in the sun! It is perfect to beat the heat with a pop of colour, we think!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor's latest outfit? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Manav Manglani

