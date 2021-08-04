Kareena Kapoor Khan's red slit gown is a guide on how to dress up like a fashion maven; Yay or Nay?

There are a few gowns that need to try so hard to make please you and make an unforgettable lewk of the day. On the contrary are a few like red-hued floor-length attire that can flatter your heart in a flash. There’s nothing off-limits about going for a head-to-toe red look and they promise to set everything aglow. We are ready to swear by this hue for all season long and beyond because in Kareena Kapoor Khan we trust as she has made more than one tantalising case in red since yesterday.

The Good Newwz starlet has a style that follows a one-of-kind ball game every day but she favours something you’ll know how well she can cling onto it. Case in point: Kaftans are a major win, we don’t blame for how comfortable it can be. But, when work is in the picture, you’ll see her mostly in dresses, salwar suits, gowns, and skirts. Did we get lucky today to see her in one such attire that has us poozling the internet for more pictures? She looked charismatic in a red one-shoulder gown that had more than a little drama attached to the sleeve.

The thigh-high slit gown entailed a pleated detail that was fixed to the strapless fit. It started at her shoulder and ended a little above her wrist with a cuff and flawlessly placed on her waist. From the waist down flowed down in a pleated manner comparatively farther from the shoulder’s design. It partially also mimicked a wrap-style dress look. With black comfy flats, her look was signed off. Exaggerated sleeves are so in trend now and here’s a tip you can pick the next time you’re invited to a cocktail party.

With center-parted wavy hair left untied, matte skin, groomed eyebrows, eyeliner, and matching lipstick, we knew she headed back to her vanity van after putting up a remarkable smoking show.

