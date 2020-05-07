Kareena Kapoor Khan's summer style is lustworthy and these 7 looks prove it 

The Begum of Bollywood is a true diva in every sense and has an amazing sense of style. Her looks make for some great summer style inspiration!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the unhindered queen of fashion. From the time she entered the industry, she has been serving look after look and has always managed to stay on trend. She became a style icon with her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham when she played Poo and still continues to inspire everybody with her fashion. Be it her off-duty airport looks or formal red carpet ones,

Now that summer is here, even though we can't head out, nobody stopped us from decking up at home! Be it those zoom meetings, quarantine shoots or just to lounge on the couch, no harm is dressing up and taking inspiration from the best!

Airy, breezy and simple, Bebo looked phenomenal in this pastel yellow cut out knotted dress. It showed off her sculpted abs and hugged her figure well.

There's nothing better than a simple white cotton dress for summer and Bebo knows it. We love how she sported it with a colourful bandana and round sunglasses!

To turn up the already raised temperatures, Mrs. Kapoor Khan opted for a one-shoulder bodysuit with a matching pair of formal trousers. Sleek hair and dark shades completed her look.

Now that staying home is the norm, what better than a simple ganji to keep things comfortable and cool? Pair it with bootcut jeans and look chic as ever.

Since summer is all about summer dresses and happy colours, mix the both up like Bebo did with this maxi yellow summer dress with a slit and plunging neckline, to beat the heat!

To amp up the glam factor for your house party with your family and pets, don't shy away from picking out a sparkly sequin short dress to show off your legs, the way Bebo did!

For your next zoom party with friends, pick out a simple strappy ganji and wear it with your favourite pair of denims just like Kareena!

Which look at you most excited to try out? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×