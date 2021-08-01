Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Kriti: EXQUISITE celeb looks in Designer of the Week Ridhi Mehra's creations

Authentic, detailed and with a hint of drama, Ridhi Mehra's creations have been the go-to choice for celebrities who have wanted to go desi with their looks. The Delhi-based designer started her label back in 2012 and has been a hit since then. From to Kareena Kapoor Khan, all the hottest stars have picked out Ridhi Mehra's creations to go glam.

The designer's signature aesthetics are all about clean lines and delicate detailing. Next year marks a decade since the inception of the brand and we want to know what's remained constant for her. "My commitment to design, building on the foundation of challenging my creative process and offering our clients the best of affordable luxury that this country's market has ever seen." And the thing that's changed? "I wouldn't call them changes. The brand has rather evolved and grown impressively over time. Through challenges, and favourable times, too," the designer has triumphed and is forever expanding!

Designer Ridhi Mehra with her showstopper Kiara Advani at the Lakme Fashion Week

In a place as exciting to be in as fashion, for someone who is as creatively inclined as Mehra, reinventing oneself to keep up with trends, start trends of her own and stay relevant comes easy. "Design is a constant process, creativity is a continuous process and that's what is beautiful. Fashion keeps changing and gives me the impetus to grow with its flow. And for a creator, this is a blessing in disguise. The reinvention is bound to come and as far as staying relevant is concerned, how could being in fashion go out of vogue?!" she quips.

Known for her detailed embroidery on materials like chiffon and organza, the designer is now keen on exploring other fabrics like laces, Benarasi and more woven materials! "Handloom fabrics are something that has been on my mind for a while, so I'm hoping to incorporate this too," the designer adds.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks regal in a golden yellow embroidered anarkali by Ridhi Mehra that she styled with statement jewellery.

goes desi in a peplum-style heavily embroidered blouse paired with flared organza sharara pants by Ridhi Mehra.

Kriti Sanon looked breath-taking in a fuchsia hued ruffle jumpsuit styled with a ruffled dupatta and boho belt by the designer.

For any designer, collaborating with others is always exciting both experientially and intellectually. Mehra is keener on collaborating with different fashion specialities over designers. "Not specifically designers but I would want to collaborate with different fashion specialities from shoes to bags and so on. The idea is to incorporate and experiment with our design aesthetics on different products. Any such collaboration is a golden opportunity for us to expand our perspectives, dig deeper into our creativity and at the end of the day create," she says candidly.

promoted a film in a pair of high-waisted silver flared pants and a belt by Ridhi Mehra. She styled this with a one-shoulder white top.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra put her desi foot forward in a buta printed gharara set with an attached boho belt and white dupatta by Ridhi Mehra.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked regal in a champagne and ivory-hued lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse by Ridhi Mehra.

In a world as dynamic as fashion, the designer believes learning and evolution is natural. "That the world is changing, faster than ever before. And naturally, everything in it is too. With respect to fashion, it has always been a dynamic industry. So, anticipation should come to us naturally. Looking forward to things, planning for the future from a vantage point that you can foresee, dreaming big and working towards those dreams with an intent to innovate. Evolution is happening at every passing second so there's nothing better than going with the flow," Mehra says.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like royalty in a gharara set styled with a peplum full-sleeve blouse in white and grey shades by Ridhi Mehra.

With an artistic inclination that is clearly visible in her creations, we want to know what's on the plate for the designer in the future. Now, it is all about "Creating artisan specific collections and traditional artwork-centric collections in the immediate future," apart from product lines that are also in the works, she says without giving too much away before signing off.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood diva from the week gone by