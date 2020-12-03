Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved yellow sarees to invest in for day weddings

Now that wedding season is upon us, here are some bright colour saree options for day festivities. Take a look!

Wedding season is here! While the pandemic sure did slow things down, it hasn't put a hold on celebrations altogether. Day weddings are happening in full swing, with people dressing up, looking their glamorous best and having a gala time.

Wondering how to dress for a day wedding? We'd say there is no brighter and happier colour than yellow! Take inspiration from these divas on how to pull off bright yellow sarees, perfect for day weddings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo looked regal in a bright sunshine yellow saree for her cousin's wedding. The yellow number featured a simple zig-zag print on it and an elegant gold border. She styled this with a simple golden blouse, heavy gold chaandbaalis and simple bracelets.

Kriti Sanon

Looking as bright as the sun, Kriti looked divine in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra ensemble for an event. Her saree had a flair of drama with cold shoulder sleeves and a pallu wrapped nearly around her. A simple yellow belt held her entire outfit together well.



The actress also hopped on the bandwagon by picking out a bright yellow Sabyasachi creation that was all about the drama. Her blouse had a pussy bow on it while her saree bore a ruffled hem on it. Heavy golden earrings and her hair pulled back into a slick bun.



For a festival, the actress picked out a mustard yellow organza saree with gold work on it. She wore this with an embroidered golden blouse and accessorised her look with a heavy gold necklace and earrings set. Her luscious locks were styled into loose waves and pulled to one side, glamming up her look further.

Samantha Akkineni

The south star also picked out a lovely yellow organza silk see-through saree for an event. Her elegant outfit bore minimal floral embroidery all over it and she paired it with a simple golden yellow blouse. Her hair pulled back into a neat bun completed her look.

Which diva's yellow saree look are you taking inspiration from this wedding season? Comment below and let us know.

