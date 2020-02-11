Kareena Kapoor, Natalie Portman & more make a statement with their looks; Let their outfits do the talking

Typography on tees and sweatshirts have always been around. But when did they start making statements with extravagant outfits? Find out!

Tees and sweatshirts with typography and print on them are extremely common. We often wear them to make a statement, send some kind of message or sport a comfortable off-duty look. And celebrities are no different than us! They too opt for comfortable hoodies, sweatshirts and tees with funky statements on them.

Case in reference, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting a bright red hoodie and making a statement about how she'd rather be at home. Similarly, Ananya Panday picked out a grey sweatshirt with the caption "My mum thinks I'm cool" on it.

Now, seems like fashion experts and designers seem to have taken a cue from the trend. Capitalising on the trend, designers have started adding typography to their runway looks and celebrities have begun to make statements in them by sporting them for promotional outings, red carpets and more!

Ahuja

When it comes to fashion and trends, one person on every list is always Sonam. One of the pioneers of the trend, Sonam sported an Anamika Khanna fuchsia pink number with her name on it and the caption Everything is AK okay. Though her outfit garnered lots of controversy, it made quite a statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When it comes to experimenting with new trends, one can always count on Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Good Newwz actress picked out a lovely floral and elegant saree with her name on it as well! The personalised item looked absolutely phenomenal on the actress who made quite a statement in the pastel number.

Natalie Portman

For the Oscars 2020, the actress picked out a Dior number. Her outfit bore a high-neck with a gold belt at her waist and loads of golden embroidery. She also made a statement by featuring the names of eight women directors on her cape - the same ones who's films were critically acclaimed but were snubbed by The Academy.

Samantha Akkineni

The South actress also joined the bandwagon by picking a saree that was eerily similar to that of Bebo's! Her organza saree featured the name of her latest film Jaanu on it, ensuring the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. Sam looked graceful in the ethnic number and we love how she personlised the outfit to promote her film.

What are your thoughts on the trend? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know!

