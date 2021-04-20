Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut: Celebrities who stole the show with their polka dot sarees

Polka dot is a classic print but when it comes to our Bollywood celebrities, they each have their own unique ways of styling it. Check it out

Sarees have always been a celeb favourite when divas wish to have all the eyes on them. While silk sarees have been a recent obsession, celebs are trying to step out of the box and pick printed attires that do all the talking. While doing so, the classic dotted print has always been the first preference. Over the year, we’ve seen Bollywood divas make sure to steal the show with their polka-dotted drapes and if you’re looking for the perfect summer inspiration, we have you covered!

Talking about summer, we have Kiara Advani rocking a flowy drape like a true fashionista. Stepping out the box, she styled the classic black and white print with a highly contrasting embellished blouse that seemed out of the place and yet with the belt and the draping seemed like a winner.

While we’re on the topic of winners, you cannot forget one of the most iconic looks by the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress picked out a polka dot number by Masaba Gupta which bore a larger dimension of the dotted print but Bebo being Bebo rocked it in style. With her signature kohl, silver jewellery and a loosely draped saree, she rocked the look like a pro.

Jonas is next on our list who not only chose for the dotted print but instead of going classic with black and white, she picked a red and white number by Sabyasachi. The flowy saree was draped in a classic manner while a full-sleeved red blouse added extra oomph to the look. With her hair tied in a bun and a statement red lip, the actress embodied her inner desi girl.

Next, we have who picked out a miniature printed polka dot saree by Sabyasachi and rocked it like a pro! She picked out the gold-bordered saree and styled it in a classic manner. The actress then added more oomph to the look by styling it with a contrasting blouse while cinching her waist with a belt.

Last but not the least, we have Vidya Balan who moved away from the classics and picked a bright red saree. Her drape featured the dotted print in different sizes. She styled it over her sleeveless striped blouse which tied the look together. With sleek hair and kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress completed her look.

If given a chance, whose polka dotted saree look would you love to wear? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Times Vidya Balan chose to add SPICE to her sarees with off beat style elements

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×