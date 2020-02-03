Kareena Kapoor radiates happiness in Nikasha as she poses with Taimur for Armaan Jain's wedding: Yay or Nay?

The Begum of Bollywood looked graceful as ever in a bright yellow saree as she posed with son Taimur Ali Khan who sported a Raghavendra Rathore number.

When it comes to fashion, nobody has managed to be as daring or experimental as Bebo. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one who never fails to turn heads with her outfits. Whether she is strutting on the ramp for a designer in a customised outfit or heading out of the city in comfortable athleisure while carrying the most expensive arm candy in the form of a Hermes bag with her, the actress knows how to do fashion.

For Armaan Jain's wedding, Bebo picked out a bright, sunshine yellow saree by design house Nikasha. The drape was divided into two sections with the pleats featuring polka dots in dull gold and the pallu brown and white stripes. The outfit also came with a thick zig-zag border in brown and gold. Kareena draped this over a dull-gold sleeveless blouse to complete her look.

To accessorise, Kareena picked out glamorous large chaandbaali earrings in gold and matching bangles that made for her statement accessories. Her hair was pulled back and styled into a neat and clean bun with flowers around it.

For her glam, the actress went with a flawless base and a well-contoured face. Loads of highlighter, just the right amount of blush, golden eyeshadow that highlighted her eyes, did the trick.

The actress held on tight to her son, Taimur's hand as he too struck a pose in a navy blue kurta set by Raghavendra Rathore. White pants and shoes completed his look as he looked adorable in the customised number!

The mother-son duo looked regal and royal as ever in their outfits and we don't think anybody could have carried out the outfits better!

