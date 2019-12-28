Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 10 desi looks from 2019 that we just can’t get over

2019 didn’t just serve us with profound red carpet looks but the festive season left us with a bucket full of gracious desi looks. Thanks to our beloved celebs for helping us through all our fashion muddles time and again. Take a look!

This year has been a revelation for fashion. From trailblazing red carpet looks to congenial gym looks, we will be walking into 2020 with abundant fashion inspiration. With a social calendar that is always full with festivals, soirees or wedding invites, putting together an effortless desi look can be quite a task. Whilst choosing from a long list of options such as ruffle sarees, sharara sarees, zardosi lehengas, floral organza lehengas, Banarasi silk sarees and so on we might just miss the event we were dressing for!

Another faux pas that we tend to make is going overboard with our desi ensembles. Putting up a sober yet glamorous desi look is complicated but isn’t impossible. The bygone year is an impeccable proof of that. When in doubt, Bollywood celebs are the ones to look for. From Deepika’s sheer Sabyasachi saree to Ananya’s embellished outfit by Anita Dongre, 2019 has been nothing short of a treat. Well thank us later for building a detailed list of all the best desi looks from the dearly departed 2019.

The Chhapaak actress has always favoured Sabyasachi when it comes to sarees. As elegant and graceful as she is, this desi look by her bowled us over. Deepika opted for a delicately embroidered sheer pink saree by Sabyasachi and paired it with a pearl and ruby choker. She also chose a pearl four layered long necklace and round earrings. Could she look any more regal?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has never leaned towards desi looks much. She sticks to her quirky and colourful ensembles and nails them perfectly. But after this look, we are second guessing what we just said. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, slipped in a bright red elaborately embellished outfit by Anita Dongre and we are swooning over her. She completed the look with a pair of statement earrings and loose waves.

Make way for the queen of desi looks! always puts her best foot forward while embodying an ethnic attire. And she did it again in this divine white cape saree by Mala and Kinnary. The graceful white saree was attached with an eloquently embroidered sheer cape. Who knew cape sarees could be so cool? The Dabangg 3 actress, topped off the look with a pair of droopy pearl earrings and some flowers in her hair. This looks was surely nothing short of ethereal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever thought of incorporating polka print in your ethnic repertoire? Take down notes from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to do it. For this year’s Diwali celebration, the actress opted for a polka dot lehenga by Good Earth Couture. The embellished blue dupatta elevated her look. She adorned the plunging neckline of her blouse with some statement jewels. Honestly this desi look couldn’t have been done any better.

Always knocking us over with her unconventional fashion choices, Anushka Sharma does it yet again with this desi look. The actress slipped in a Sabyasachi patchwork lehenga and his patent plunging neckline floral blouse. She enhanced the look of her neckline with Sabyasachi’s Fine and Heritage jewellery collection. What we love most about the look is how detailed the look is yet how minimalistic. A perfect vibe for all the ardent minimalists out there.

Long gone are the days when black wasn’t considered suitable for desi looks. Well, not anymore. Katrina Kaif is a supreme example of how to break barriers and she hit it out of the park again with this look. The actress opted for a black lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a dramatic ruffle sleeve blouse. The lehenga was intricately decorated making it look regal and rich. She ornamented her look with uncut diamonds and loose voluminous waves. Our dibs are on black for next year’s Diwali celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from the fact that a good old salwar kameez her go to outfit. Be it an airport look or a Diwali celebration, Sara’s love for a salwar kameez never quivers. This Diwali she won us over in a vibrant red short anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The contrasting golden embroidery added that extra zing to her outfit. The actress opted for statement earrings and effortless waves.

Ahuja

Keeping things conventional isn’t Sonam Kapoor’s style. She likes to funk up every trend that she takes on. Ever thought of layering your saree? Take cues from Sonam on how to get it right. The Zoya Factor actress, draped a white saree with a quirky border by Anamika Khanna. She then layered her simplistic saree with a boho inspired jacket which had tassel detailing. She topped off her look with an exquisite choker and a sleek braid. We highly recommend this look!

Sunny side up! Alia Bhatt likes to keep it colourful and light hearted. With various looks she has proved it that easy chic is her vibe. For this desi look, the actress pulled on a sunny yellow ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The outfit is delicately embroidered with a golden thread. For those who like to keep it effortless yet impeccable, this is an ideal look for you. Alia finished her look with braids in her loose waves and a pair of droopy earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Shine bright like a diamond and that is what Janhvi Kapoor is here to do. The actress kicked off her Diwali celebrations in a beige embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra. What caught our eye is the snug fit blouse studded with colourful gems. If you aren’t big on colours, this look is the supreme example of how you can add a tinge of colour without going overboard.

Be it a polka dotted lehenga or a boho chic saree, our festive season for 2020 is pretty much sorted. And we owe it to the leading ladies of Bollywood for these spellbinding desi looks! Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More