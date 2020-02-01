From Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone; Check out all the STUNNING looks from yesterday

From stunning airport looks to chic mini dresses, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss. Check it out

Looking ‘on point’ has become very important when it comes to our B-Town celebs and there’s absolutely no denying that! Now, with the increase in the paparazzi culture, it has become very important for them to always look their best. So, celebrities are now making an effort to make heads turn wherever they go and here we have enough proof just from yesterday.

First up, we have Sara Ali Khan who made a stunning statement in not one but two outfits while she was out promoting, Love Aaj Kal. Firstly, she wore an elegant white top and paired it with a pair of denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs.

Next, she made a quirky statement by mixing two very different styles of clothing together - a printed striped shirt and a purple sequinned skirt.

Next on the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan who took monochromatic dressing to a whole new level in an all-pink ensemble. Flared pants and oversized shirt made for a stunning look. However, we thought that it was a little underwhelming compared to her previous looks.

Moving on, we have Ananya Panday who stepped out in the city looking like her usual chic self. For the night, she oped for a printed minidress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. The dress bore a halter neckline while hemming right at her thigh that showed off her long toned legs. She then added a sporty touch by styling it with a pair of sneakers. We like!

Next, we have who kept it chic and sporty in a black tracksuit. The trendy suit was styled with a pair of sneakers and a large tote. A low ponytail and neutral glam completed her look.

Next on the list is Kriti Sanon who kept it simple and casual in a red dress as she was spotted out in the city. The dress definitely looked comfy and chic with ruffled hem and bishop sleeves. Strappy flats and a large toe bag made for a great look.

Lastly, we have who gave us major boss-lady vibes in a white pantsuit by Studio NK. the pantsuit featured bootcut pants with a long trench-like jacket. She styled it with a black corset that accentuated her curves. Adding to it, she styled it with pokey straight hair and layered dainty jewellery.

Which look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

