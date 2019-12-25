From Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan; You CANNOT MISS these celebrity looks from yesterday

Yesterday was definitely power-packed with some of the most stunning celebrities stepping out in their glamorous avatars. Check it out

Let’s be real, Bollywood and fashion seem to go hand in hand and there's no denying that! Celebrities are now making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes down to Fashion. From airport lobbies to red carpet to even promotional events, Bollywood Divas are always making sure to grab eyeballs wherever they go. Yesterday was no different and here we have all the best looks from the day gone by.

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan understanding statement in a flowy bright yellow gown by Peter Dundas. She definitely looks like a summer dream in the flowy number that cinched at her waist. The actress kept the look simple with textured waves and dewy makeup. We're all for this look.

Next, we have Sara Ali Khan who made a ravishing statement in a white mini dress. Her dress bore an asymmetrical neckline with half of it featuring a strapless detail while the other half bore padded shoulders any full sleeve. The mini dress showed enough of her long toned legs. We are absolute fans if this looks and cannot wait to see the diva in more such dresses.

Moving on, we have who attended Kareena Kapoor Khan's party in a deep blue romper. Her attire featured a plunging V neckline and full sleeves. she styled the look with long hoops and a contrasting pair of strappy heels. We like!

Next, the Dabangg 3 actress kept it classic in a black dress by Gauri and Nainika. Her dress also bore a strapless detail on one side accompanied by full sleeves on the other. Smokey eyes and flawless base completed her look. We loved it!

Lastly, we have Kiara Advani who rocked the denim on denim in style. She opted for baggy boyfriend jeans and styled it with an equally baggy jacket that was tucked in at the waist. Adding to it, she styled the look with blue strappy heels and black sunnies. While the loom definitely gave us retro vibes, we thought the bagginess of the jeans and the jacket seemed a bit too much.

Which look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

