Kareena Kapoor, Selena Gomez to Deepika Padukone: 7 Times celebs wore sequin blue outfits on the red carpet

Midnight blue when styled well, can look glamorous on the red carpet. Take a look at how some of the leading celebrities styled their outfits while dripping in sequins.

Looking glamorous on the red carpet isn't everybody's cup of tea. While some prefer to tone down their looks and keep it minimal yet classic, for others it is all about the glitter and shine. Midnight blue is a colour that is favoured on the red carpet by almost every celebrity. Take a look at all those who picked the shade and wore sequin outfits in it, shining bright on red carpets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one actress who can make anything look good! She sported an ink blue sequin gown with a thigh-high slit and shoulder pads to make for a structured look for Dance India Dance. She showed us how to do colour blocking right by sporting bright pink heels with the look!



For the red carpet premiere of Chhapaak, Deepika went all out glamorous in a brilliant blue shimmery sequin saree by her favourite designer Sabyasachi. She styled her look with the wet hairdo, diamond earrings and smokey eyes.



Showing us how to look glamorous and sizzling, too sported a glittery blue body con gown that hugged her flawless curves. Poker-straight glossy locks and smokey eyes completed her look.

Taylor Swift

At the Grammy Awards a couple of years ago, the music sensation shimmered in a midnight blue off-shoulder gown that hugged her petite frame. Her blonde curly locks were pulled back into a neat, elegant bun and glossy red lips completed her look.

Selena Gomez

Following suit, Selena Gomez also sported a gown in a similar hue as Taylor's for the Grammys a few years later. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs at her waist. Her hair was styled into glamorous, messy waves and she completed her red carpet look with a smokey eye and diamond hoop earrings.

Meghan Markle

The former Duchess of Sussex looked regal in a Roland Mouret gown that featured a boat neck, full sleeves and a thigh-high slit when she was pregnant with baby Archie. Her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and scarlet red lips completed her look.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev sported a blue Elie Saab number with a thigh-high slit and an off-shoulder style for the amfAR's Cannes Gala. With her hair pulled up into a chic bun and drop-diamond earrings, Nina looked ravishing!

Which diva's sparkly blue dress is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

