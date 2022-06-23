Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Divas who defined magical glam in metallic pleated gowns

Newsflash: Everything metallic is fabulous again. Just saying celebrities are tapping into this trend like there's no tomorrow. Kissing glamour a goodbye isn't happening and that's the kind of trail that has us swooning more than usual lately. We've never been so happy, yes, fashion looks stellar on us. For once we're not thinking of black dresses because a new mania has hit us. As seen on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Janhvi Kapoor, and more, pleated metallic gowns look like absolute game-changers of the party scene.

Time to elevate your current closet as you dig up some charm from this edit. This begs the question, is jewellery one's best friend or dresses?

Malaika Arora

Holy holographic, what are you up to? This Gemy Maalouf pleated gown seen on the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame featured a plunging neckline, flared full sleeves, and a knotted detail that cinched her waist. Her look was styled with gold bangles, rings, and ankle-strap stilettos.

Janhvi Kapoor

Babe in brown! We're gaga over this Chocolate-y gown. This halter-neck pleated metallic gown entailed a thigh-high slit and a ruched bodice. Shake off the glam with shimmer, triple-strappy stilettos. Want a clutch? Grab one. To let the risque neckline score the limelight, give no accessory a chance to step in.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

If pink isn't pretty, what is? The Nikamma actress was styled by Mohit Rai in Yasmine Hawa Couture's strapless gown. In the spirit of keeping the allure high, a ruched bodice, a thigh-high slit, and a flared pleated skirt are the elements that made up the metallic ensemble. Her look was rounded off with strappy stilettos, stacked hand accessories, and a necklace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Giving us way too many reasons to crush on every look served by her, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress walked as a showstopper for Monisha Jaising in a cut-out metallic gown. This holographic pleated off-shoulder gown is exactly what you need to stand out.

Tamannaah Bhatia

A goddess in silver! Bring on the same elegance as the Baahubali actress who was styled by Shaleena Nathani in a Gauri & Nainika gown. From the plunging neckline to the ruched bodice, an elongated cape attached to the shoulders, and the flared silhouette, this metallic pleated gown was just striking. Cocktail parties, here we are ready to shine and stay.

