Kareena Kapoor shows how to rock an off duty look in a blue shirt and cycling shorts: Yay or Nay?

When we talk about fashion, Kareena Kapoor is a name we can never forget. She has not only made some iconic fashion statements in her movies but in her real life as well. From her casual-chic looks to her maternity ramp look, we love it all. Kareena has set some exciting new fashion trends that we still follow.

Once again, Kareena is here to set some new trends for an everyday casual look. Recently, she was spotted at Inaya's birthday party in a floral salwar suit flaunting her desi girl look. True to her style, she always amazes us with what she wears. Now, Kareena went all comfy in her cycling shorts and rocked the streets of the city.

The fashion icon went all casual and comfortable and wore beige coloured cycling shorts for her day out. To amp up her fashion game, she donned a sky blue shirt over it. What a different match! Surely Kareena has decided to bring out some new trends of her own. She paired up multicoloured sneakers with her sporty look.

The actress wore black sunglasses to beat the heat. Keeping it basic, she went for no accessories. She flaunted her natural face with no makeup and her hair tied into a bun. Kareena has made a mixture of comfort and classy in her outfit.

We are loving her new style. The actress surely knows how to keep all eyes on her.

What do you think about this look? Tell us in the comments down below.

