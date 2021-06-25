Kareena Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Divas show how to bring green into our wardrobes

See how our favourite Bollywood celebrities are playing with green hued outfits and get inspired to wear green this season.

Green might not be a go-to colour for a lot of people, but it is time to finally bring it into your wardrobe. The colour may seem a little difficult to wear but that is all a misconception. You can wear a darker shade of green like emerald and bottle if you want to steal the spotlight, or you can opt for shades like mint green, olive green and sea green when in a subtle mood. There are endless ways to style this colour. Green can really liven up your outfit with all the nature-inspired hues and is the perfect colour for summers and monsoon. Here, we have our favourite Bollywood leading ladies rocking the green colour with utmost grace and confidence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

No matter what Kareena Kapoor Khan wears, she always manages to make a strong style statement. She looked ravishing in a bottle green gown by Tadashi Shoji. The full-sleeved gown featured a unique criss-cross bodice that helped Bebo flaunt her midriff. It also bore cut-out details at the waist and the shoulders along with a side slit. Keeping the focus on her outfit, Kareena skipped on all accessories and completed the look with a pair of black heels with an embellished strap.

The bubbly Shraddha Kapoor showed us how to don green for a mehendi ceremony. She was dolled up in an emerald green printed lehenga set from Saaksha & Kinni. The outfit featured a corset-style blouse and a flowy skirt adorned in a textured white and green print. The actress added a modern spin to the look by ditching the dupatta and styling it with a green oversized shirt. Shraddha accessorised the look with chunky hoop earrings and strappy black heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sporting a green sequinned dress might be quite risky since it may look a little extra. But our young star, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely glamorous in a green sequined gown by Prabal Gurung. The dress featured a draped cascade and cut-out detailing on the bodice. Since the dress was already so eye-catching, the actress ditched the accessories and opted for black heels.

Tara Sutaria

Tara looked as fresh as a daisy as she was seen posing in a green floral co-ord set from Topshop. The set featured a sleeveless cropped top paired with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. The bottle green outfit was adorned in white flower prints all over. The actress added a contracting touch to the all-green look by opting for purple heels. She accessorised the look with a chunky bracelet.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made quite a bold choice as she stepped out wearing an olive green pantsuit covered in sequins all over. The pantsuit from Cinq a Sept featured a plunging V-neckline, full minimal bishop sleeves, a front tie in the front that cinched the waist, and flared pants. Since the outfit was already so OTT, Kiara ditched the accessories and simply opted for delicate rings, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Which actress looked the best in green? Let us know in the comments below.

