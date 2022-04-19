Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celebs who showed us how to welcome kaftan season in style

Kaftan love in the air and we can't stop dreaming of the cosy comfy life that lies ahead of us. Dressing up feels so soothing, and so is getting you a fixed spot on the best-dressed list in order. These full-length floaty numbers have taken the front row again as the sunshine season seems to play its sweaty card on us now. Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown us the dress code for summers, we can't stop but follow suit before rains make their way into our days.

Janhvi Kapoor

The one to show you how to 'desert' non-charming ensembles, the Roohi actress offered up a great glam scene as she was styled by Meagan Concessio in Sureena Chowdhri's velvet number. This featured a V-neck embroidered detail and gold sequins, regality at its drool-inducing best. To round up her OOTD, a handcuff gold accessory to oval-shaped earrings from Viange was chosen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The OG of acing kaftan style showed yellow is too good to not steal one's heart. Throwback to Bebo's maternity style when she opted for a short-sleeved mustard yellow kaftan that bore prints in red and mini tie-up detail at the front. She kept her day out's look all simple with flip flops and drop earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It's all about colours this season and then some. The mother-of-one chose a multi-coloured maxi kaftan that came with exaggerated flared sleeves. With red shining as the brightest, she chose to accessorise her travel look with a tote bag and black slippers.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

She was and will always be the fashion force to be reckoned with. The gorgeous girl and soon-to-be mommy, the Neerja actress was styled by Rhea Kapoor in a black sheer kaftan from Fil De Vie that costs Rs. 36,037. The embroidered attire consisted of a plunging V-neckline, scalloped borders, short bell sleeves, and an asymmetric hemline. This was layered over a bralette and straight-fit black trousers. The diva's look accessorised with black strappy pointed-toe pumps, gold dangling earrings, and statement silver rings.

Tara Sutaria

White is the hue that has her whole heart! Having proved this to us time and again, the Heropanti 2 actress stepped out to speak business in an Arpita Mehta printed ensemble that had a deep V-neck, patterns done in shades of grey and flowy sleeves. She accessorised it up with a holographic cross-body bag that bore cool embellishments.

