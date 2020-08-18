Kareena Kapoor steps out in a casual avatar and steals Saif Ali Khan's shirt yet again

Kareena Kapoor Khan steals hubby, Saif Ali Khan’s shirt as she steps out in a casual avatar. Check out how she styled the look.

The Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to look her best in and there's no denying that. No matter what the occasion (or even if there isn't any) you can always count on Bebo being pressed and stealing the show. Just a few days ago, the Pataudi's announced that baby no. 2 is on its way and to be honest, this makes us more excited for the maternity style inspiration Kareena will serve.

Last week we also saw Kareena Kapoor on the cover of Filmfare where she was seen posing in 's shirts and our jaws dropped. It looks like yesterday when she stepped out, yet again she invaded Saif's closet for one of his shirts.

The pregnant actress who stepped out yesterday alongside Saif was seen in her most casual avatar. She stepped out in a pair of baggy white pants that screams comfort as she paired it with a blue oversized shirt that hid her growing belly. A pair of chunky white sneakers added a sporty touch to the look while the Jab We Met actress pulled her hair back in a bun.

Saif who was seen alongside Bebo stepped out in his signature look - a white kurta, pyjama. The couple wore masks and were seen getting into the car.

What are your thoughts about it?

