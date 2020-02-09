Kareena Kapoor's sweater to Sara Ali Khan's grunge chic look: EPIC Bollywood fashion moments from yesterday

Check out who wore what in Bollywood yesterday!

Today, two industries that seem to go hand-in-hand are fashion and Bollywood. With the who's who of the industry sporting the chicest outfits, designer bags, couture shoes and obviously, suave shades, fashion has become a mandatory for the leading ladies of Bollywood. Sure, there are a few pioneers including Kareena Kapoor Khan, and crew who made looking fashionable mandatory even while running errands and heading to the airport. Today, others have followed suit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood kept it simple yet classy as she was spotted at the airport. To keep warm, Bebo picked out an olive green Ralph Lauren sweater with a teddy bear on it. She paired this with basic denims and her favourite camel boots. Her Hermes bag and dark sunnies accessorised her look perfectly. A red pout completed her look well while her hair was pulled up into a fuss-free bun.

Sara Ali Khan

Busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, Sara has been giving us quite a few looks off-late. Her first look for the day was a pair of polka-dotted separates by Dhruv Kapoor.Her blazer featured multi-colour sequins and a pair of matching shorts beneath. Black and neon ombre pumps made for additional accessories to this look. Her hair was styled into loose waves and makeup kept to a bare minimum for the look.

For her next look, Ms. Khan picked out a more grunge/rocker look which involved a zebra striped mini skirt and a tied up crop top. She paired this with neon orange stilettos. What stood out though, was Sara's hair! Bright pink extensions to her hair ensured all eyes were on her!

Janhvi Kapoor

Heading out of the gym, Kapoor was all smiles in a Moschino rainbow tee that she paired with simple grey shorts.To accessorise, Ms. Kapoor went all out and picked out a black Off-White mini bag and a large Louis Vuitton hologram duffle to carry her gym stuff in. Simple slippers and her hair blow dried to perfection, completed Kapoor's look.

