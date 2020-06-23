Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, Anushka Sharma: Celebs who swear by their LOVE for chunky silver jewellery

Oxidized silver jewellery in all shapes and forms have been a celebrity favourite for quite a while. Here’s how you can rock it in style just like them!

Accessories have the power to make or break a look and we stand by this fact like no other! While trendy accesories like mini bags and gold hoops have filled up our closets, we will always remain a fan of chunky silver jewellery. While even a piece of silver jewellery is enough to make a statement, we always have too much fun layering it just like our favourite celebrities. I personally am a huge fan of all things silver and you’ll often find me wearing these pieces with even the most casual attires. While we are quarantining with our accessories sitting in our closets, it a great time to widen our style horizons and look for all the ways we can bounce back in style and rock’em just like our favourite celebrities!

One of our favourite looks by Anushka Sharma, the diva surely gives us lessons on how to rock chunky earrings and amp up even the most simple kurtas. If you are a fan of easy cotton kurtas, it’s time you invest in a few silver pieces to amp up your look! Ms Sharma lets her earrings do the talking and pulls her hair back in a low bun.

For days when her outfit is enough to make a statement, she lets her hair down but her earring still manage to create a statement!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo surely showed off her love for silver jewellery multiple times but this particular saree look has our heart! She styled this gorgeous Masaba white and black polka dot drape with a pair of statement earrings that honestly changed the way we look at both sarees and silver earrings!

Amid this let us not forget how gorgeously the diva managed to layer silver jewellery on a simple black dress!

Nobody is a bigger advocate of silver jewellery than , the actress has on multiple occasion proved her love for them and we are always in awe! She manages to style these creations with skirts to sarees and everything in between.

Another big advocate of chunky jewellery is Sonam Kapoor. She has often made the fact evident that she raids her mom’s collection for some of the most amazing pieces. For as long as we can remember, she has been rocking some of the most stunning pieces.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti uses her silver jewellery to add that extra oomph to simple monotone attires. This look right here is our absolute favourite!

Kangana Ranaut showed the world how it’s done as she styled her silver jewellery with a gorgeous green organza saree by Sabyasachi. Not just necklaces but she made another statement by layering chunky bangles.

Tara Sutaria

Tara definitely makes a strong case for silver jewellery as she styles it with a silk kurta set! This is a great way to style desi attires if you aren't a fan of gold jewellery!

