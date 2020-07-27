Kareena Kapoor, Taylor Swift to Shraddha Kapoor: When EVERY celeb was in love with the pink & red outfit trend

The pink and red colour blocking trend was a hit multiple times with both the Hollywood and Bollywood industry acing the contrasting combination outfit. Take a look at how they did it!

When something trends, everybody wants to be seen in it. A trend that had a massive following, was the pink and red outfit trend. Colour blocking has always found a soft spot in fashion. Mixing two shades to ensure they complement and not contrast each other, is tougher than it looks. But it seems like celebrities have found the trick to handle it when it comes to two favourite colours - pink and red.

Tried out by some of the biggest celebrities in both the Hollywood and Bollywood industry, this trend even found its way to some of the biggest red carpets events!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking nothing short of a goddess in a red and pink dress which bore both a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her makeup was fresh to match her outfit and a thick red belt with a matching buckle cinched her waist and completed her look.

Mandy Moore

In a Brandon Maxwell pink and red number, the This Is Us star looked glamorous at the Emmys. On the red carpet, her choice was an off-shoulder number and she later changed into a simple tube top over her red thigh-high slit skirt.



Always up for experimenting, Deepika Padukone sported the two hues in a Gauri and Nainika ensemble. She tucked the exaggerated one-shoulder top into a pair of high-waisted red cigarette pants and completed it with bright pink pumps.

Taylor Swift

For the Grammys, Taylor Swift looked chic and on-trend in a coral crop tube top and a lavish hot pink high-waisted skirt that also had a thigh-high slit. Red lips and golden pumps completed the Cardigan singer's red carpet look.



Following suit, Alia picked out a look similar to that of Deepika's, from Safiyaa. She looked pretty in a pink one-shoulder top and coral pants.

Emma Stone

For the premiere of Friends With Benefits, Emma Stone paired a red full-sleeve top with a candy pink skirt with exaggerated panels on it. She tucked the red top into her skirt and completed her trendy look with a pair of neutral pumps.



Always on-trend, Shraddha opted for a tangerine and pink halter bodycon dress with a long sash by Safiyaa. Neutral pumps completed her look.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Channelling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the two shades to a talk show! The actress wore an airy breezy red top and tucked it neatly into a pair of bright red trousers. White pumps completed her look, ensured she looked as she strutted down the street making it her runway!

Who according to you wore the shades best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Celebrity approved ways to style leather outfits

Share your comment ×