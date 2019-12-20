Kareena Kapoor twins with sister in law Soha Ali Khan in a polka dot attire at Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan co-ordinates with sister in law, Soha Ali Khan as they arrive for Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on-trend when it comes down to fashion and there’s no denying that! The actress has been making sure she puts her best foot forward with some of the most stunning ensembles. From airports to red carpets, she has always been one of the best-dressed actresses and her past looks are enough proof of it.

But, yesterday the diva wasn’t her glamorous self as she opted to keep it simple in a casual dress by Zimmerman for son, Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday party. She opted for a sheer polka dot dress with a strappy body-con underneath it. She styled her dress with a pair of chunky white sneakers along with a matching belt cinching her waist.

However, looks like her sister in law, Soha Ali Khan is no less of a fashionista as she twinned with Bebo in a similar polka dot dress. Taimur’s aunt made sure to create a statement as she opted for a similar short dress for the day out. Her attire featured ruffled sleeves and a V-neckline. She styled it with a pair of matching black stockings and ballet flats that gave a feminine touch to the look while keeping it in the monochrome palette. She was accompanied by her daughter, Inaaya Kemmu who looked like a doll in a tutu dress.

Whose look do you like more - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Soha Ali Khan? Let us know in the comments section below.

