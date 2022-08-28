Kareena Kapoor in a white shirt styled with patchwork pants is ready for a natty tour ahead; Yay or Nay?

We all love an outfit that is made to last. Just like a good shirt promises to perform its sartorial duties. Now to us, this is a white shirt. A classic, an undefeated statement-maker, and an all-rounder. No fails, no fuss, just too many wins is the core value of a white shirt. It is that epic gem even Kareena Kapoor Khan approves of. Can we just admit that we don't want to take these off? Even Bebo gave a white shirt twice the vote this week.

A few days ago she was spotted in the city dressed in a casual look which included a ribbed top and trousers with a paper bag waist. Trust the Good Newwz actress to show you how to keep styling essentials close to your heart. Examples here entail black sunglasses, a Hermès Kelly handbag, and a white shirt. Just the ideal way to give your look a souped-up finish.

She got on board with a white shirt again as she was photographed with her favourite boys, all set for a family vacation. The mother-of-two gave us lesson two on how to layer up with a shirt. Well, that's how you make your summer shirt ready to be worn this monsoon. If you dislike the cushiony feel sweatshirts to hoodies that can make you look forcibly packed, this is it. Follow this hack from the Jab We Met actress' style files. She styled the collared number with a white top and denim pants with colourful printed patchwork and ripped details. Kareena wore brown strappy heels, black sunnies, her nude-toned Hermès Kelly handbag, and gold-stacked bangles. A ponytail and a bright lipstick looked neat.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

