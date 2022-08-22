Kareena Kapoor's casual look styled with a Dior crossbody bag is an edgy mix of comfort & cool; Yay or Nay?

Certain outfits are worth-it to be seen. In this case, the bright shirt you see on Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shirts were seriously popular in summer and we promise that days of comfort are in the line for you. Some of us are so bored to death with the regular line-up of striped, checkered, or floral-printed shirts we see and today Bebo just warmed up our day in orange. Easy to copy, nice hue and so cool. Feel chic already?

Bebo set the right kind of a summery mood in what we see around as just gloomy skies and showed how comfortable it can be to live in casuals. No flashy colours, just all of the good chic things we need. The mother-of-two picked out a peach-coloured shirt that had a high-low hem and embroidered patterns on both sleeves in ladder and mesh-like patterns. She sported this collared number with white loose-fitted denim pants.

Kareena gave her lunch look another casual touch with white sneakers which looked vibrant with yellow lace and star prints. Do you want to take the same cool style ride? Wait, there's more to this look. Certain bags are made for pictures, to make you question his origins and how you'd want this to be by your side forever. Well, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress added a fancy roller messenger bag from Christian Dior to this look. This luxury find featured a shoulder strap which she wore as a crossbody bag. We all know her favourite must-have accessory be it on a holiday or at work or while casually strutting out, is sunglasses. We see another black one here. Kareena tied her hair into a ponytail and applied minimal makeup. That moment when your lipstick goes with your nail colours, nice isn't it?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

