Karisma Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 3 unique ways to style a blazer other than a pantsuit

Looking for a way to add extra oomph to your blazer jackets? We have three ways to do so.

Pantsuits have been all the rage lately. No matter what the occasion, you'll at least find one celebrity stepping out in their most stunning pantsuits. While pantsuits and power clothing, in general, have been immensely popular, they have slowly crept into our other styles of clothing and found a way to blend in with them proving that pantsuits aren't the only way to rock them in style! So if you're planning to expand your style horizons, here are three unique and offbeat ways to style your blazer jacket.

First up, we have Karisma Kapoor's stunning look to serve inspiration. The actress took her love for blazer jackets and sarees to a whole new level as she combined them both into one look. She styled the pallu around her neck while layering the look with the jacket. To avoid the bulkiness on her lean body, she cinched her waist to add that extra bit of definition.

Moving on, we have who colour-blocked her black blazer jacket with a gold lehenga skirt making a new place for blazers in our festive wardrobes. With the right amount of jewellery and the perfect hairstyle, even you can look your best!

Lastly, we have who clearly loves her pantsuits and has proved her love for the same on multiple occasions. This time around she chose to keep things simple yet chic as she styled her blazer jacket over a matching maxi dress and pair of sneakers. The look was definitely elevated by the blazer as Alia showed us a new way to look chic!

Credits :instagram

