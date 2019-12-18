Karisma Kapoor and Milind Soman are ALL for creating awareness for Breast Cancer, promoting fitness & skincare

The duo were present at the Mumbai Pinkathon that was powered by Pond's SkinFit where they encouraged more women to stay fit and look after their skin.

It was all about women, fitness and the colour pink on Sunday, December 15. The 51st Pinkathon which was held at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, Mumbai, was all about letting women know that it is possible to keep fit and have fun at the same time! The event saw Pinkathon founder and supermodel Milind Soman and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor at the event, participating in a fun run and even shaking a leg to some popular tunes.

But that's not all, the event was about fun and frolic. It was also about creating awareness for Breast Cancer and multiple other issues relating to women's health. While Karisma Kapoor and Milind Soman shared fitness secrets, tips and urged participants to do all they can to keep healthy and fit, Karisma who is still known for her flawless skin and bright glow even spoke about the importance of keeping the skin healthy. Following this, the event also saw the launch of a whole new skincare range from Pond's for fitness enthusiasts!

Everybody knows that working out can cause the skin to get extremely dehydrated and the sweat can block the pores causing breakouts. The all-new range of Pond's takes care of these problems as well with the help of cool-down scrub face washes, hydrating creams, cool-down wipes and more, making it an all-round workout friendly range that ensures a healthy post-workout glow, enabling the skin to be at its healthiest state along with the body.

The Pinkathon only went on to prove that there is a huge market for this skincare range with the large number of fitness enthusiasts showing up for the Mumbai edition of the event.

This article is in paid partnership with Pond's.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More