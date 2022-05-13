Karisma Kapoor in Anita Dongre's floral printed dress let us in on a lovely summer dream look; Yay or Nay?

Stop loving printed dresses, said no one ever. We took this to our heart and our closet is soaking in this timeless staple because this is the summer our eyes wish to see. On days when you want to step out of your dream and look oh-so-pretty, you know the ensemble that's ready to hit the right style note for you is a light-weight, breezy and comfy dress. Although the trend charts are going loud with the season's colours, here's to the ones who love to keep it subtle yet on fleek, may you find and snap up your joy here.

Whether you're off to the beach or for lunch with your pals, this Suvi dress is the calm you need in a world of quirky and extra jazzy hues. Get your hands on this soothing and stunning look at Anita Dongre's creation as seen on Karisma Kapoor. The 47-year-old called it a pretty day with this T-length blue and white number that featured floral prints scattered in multiple directions, a mini V-neckline, semi-sheer puffy three-quarter sleeves, and side pockets.

The A-line dress worth Rs 16,900 was curated with cotton-silk fabric and as seen here was styled by Eshaa Amiin with T-strap stilettos, rings, and hoop earrings. In a very Lolo style, her casual getup had makeup that complemented it. You can also throw in a mini cute bag that matches. A bright classic red pout and eyebrows groomed and filled-in rounded up her glam for the day. Keeping it nowhere close to over-the-top was her simple hairdo left down to make for a beautiful look.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

