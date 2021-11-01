Karisma Kapoor in Bhawna Rao's gown showed us how to dazzle in style when we hit the next party: Yay or Nay?

The party season is upon us and this time the arrow is pointed towards the eternally glamourous route because let's just admit that we've had enough of the "no parties, stay home" vibe for more than a year now. For post-Diwali shenanigans, here's a gown that will make you the epitome of a dream goddess.

Let the social media feeds of your friends be set on fire with this opulent-looking gown. Hope you're ready to jump on this ready-to-party ride with us. Karisma Kapoor was quick to serve as an inspiration and we're all set for last-minute invites as well. It was just recently when she showed us how to mark an exceptional end to a Diwali dinner party with a black lehenga set and here's another that followed our luck. Calling our outfit sorted, we're drooling over the one-piece number Eshaa Amiin picked out from Bhawna Roa for the 47-year-old diva.

The strappy bodycon gown came with intense sparkle. Looking like the brightest star she was born to be, the dress was well complemented with a mini train at the back, silver and gold embroidered beads that ran over in stripes and patterns. The sweetheart neckline number also bore silver sequin work and an in-built belt which was again lit up with oodles of glittery details.

Adding to the beauty of this sexy back and floor-sweeping gown were the studded earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Nude lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, groomed eyebrows, matte skin and flushed cheeks accompanied the overall charm of the look in a beautiful manner. Karisma’s hair was brushed neat to retro waves, that’s the kind of old-school glam we aim to dig this party month.



