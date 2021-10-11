Karisma Kapoor does ethnic dressing right in a feathered Manish Malhotra lehenga: Yay or Nay?

One actress who has managed to stay relevant from the time she started her career back in the '90s, till today, is Karisma Kapoor. The prolific actress known for her roles in films like Biwi No. 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more, created quite a name for herself. Today, the diva is known for judging reality shows on television and looking fabulous while doing so.

For her latest look, Lolo picked out an outfit by close friend and trusted designer Manish Malhotra. The designer took to his instagram to share pictures of Kapoor with a heartfelt message. "We both started our work journeys in 1990 and working together since then to become friends for life..." he wrote on his Instagram with pictures of the actress who was styled by Esha Amin.

As for Karisma's outfit, it featured a small spaghetti-strap blouse paired with a matching lehenga, both in ivory tones. The grand outfit featured detailed embroidery and heavy embellishments, sequins and patterns in matching silver hues that gave this lehenga a shimmery look. What upgraded this outfit further was her feather dupatta that added a luxe effect to the outfit.

Lolo's makeup further accentuated her look. Deep red lips, filled-in brows, defined eyes and her hair styled to perfection into easy glossy waves.

We loved Karisma Kapoor's look from head to toe. What are your thoughts on her Manish Malhotra outfit? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Katrina Kaif showed her love for fuss free and vibrant lehengas that are perfect for bridesmaids