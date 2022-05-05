Karisma Kapoor in Ekaya Banaras kurta & palazzo pants defines desi royalty at its finest; Yay or Nay?

The only thing that needs to stay constant in our lives is 'celebration'. Doesn't this word leave us wanting for more? And, wouldn't we be ready to bath ourselves in glamour? You know you've hit the spot of maximum satisfaction when you've picked up a faultless ensemble and this can be the one that complements your figure as well as stays in tune with the event's mood.

We're heaping extra praises for kurtas right now that are both comfortable and regal through and through. These definitely go down as the best ones to make a statement and here's a visual proof we can't get enough of.

Karisma Kapoor was recently spotted at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party that had B-town celebrities proving that fashion is their favourite word yet again. As the hangover doesn't seem to fade, here's how fly the Kapoor diva looked. The 47-year-old was styled by Ami Patel in Ekaya Banaras handwoven silk kurta set that costs approximately Rs 39,975. The purple set looked luscious thanks to the charming impression created by the craft of Banarasi kadwa. This knee-length kurta with a V-neck and stripe patterns also had short sleeves. Her flared palazzo pants were as gorgeous as her printed dupatta that featured gold beaded tassels.

If you're off to an engagement with this ethnic attire, honour it with mini chaandbali earrings adorned with pearls from Mahesh Notandass, the same as the Raja Hindustani actress. Need some more? Squeeze in kadas and rings too. Her hair was styled into a middle partition and also beautified extra with braids that sat on both sides. In true Karisma style, simple eye makeup with kohl and a lipstick that matched the outfit sealed off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | MET GALA 2022: Gigi Hadid, Billie Eilish, and Blake Lively: A roundup of the BEST DRESSED at the red carpet