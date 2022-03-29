Karisma Kapoor is a flower child in a black floral embroidered Rahul Mishra pantsuit; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor is an evergreen style diva who hops on-trend and shows us how it's done! The 47-year-old actress had her moments of ups and down in fashion but we love how she explores and experiments with her style. Be is a silk suit, sheer saree or snazzy party wear outfits that she rocks with her stylish girl gang which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Her recent photoshoot acing power dressing has left us in a floral daze and we love everything about the way Ami Patel styled her. Let’s look deep into her style.

Karisma Kapoor was seen clad in a floral embroidered Rahul Mishra pantsuit from his Spring Festive 2022 collection ‘The Enchanted Garden’. The ‘Valley of Flowers’ pantsuit featured different multi-colour floral embroidery on a black base. The wonderful suit consisted of a blazer and flare pants both bearing heavy floral work. The blazer stood out with its puff sleeve, lapel collars and pleats on sides that gave it a peplum-silhouette. She teamed the look with bright blue stilettos that complemented her quirky flower power look very well. Karisma kept her accessory department minimal with Mini Shrooms earrings from Studio Metallurgy by Advaeita Mathur and some dainty rings.

For makeup, the actress glammed up gorgeously and her eye makeup was on point with glitter liner on the lower lid, pinkish eyeshadow, mascara laden lashes and perfectly groomed brows. She tied her hair in a half-up,half-down updo and completed the style flawlessly.

What do you think of her stunning look in ace designer Rahul Mishra’s floral embroidered pantsuit; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

