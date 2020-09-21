Karisma Kapoor goes down the classic way as she dresses up in a Zara LBD; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor looks like a diva as she attends sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday party alongside daughter Samiera Kapoor. Check it out

The Bollywood divas are hitting new milestones with every passing year. Just yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 and fabulous and her whole family was by her side to celebrate. In true Bebo style, each one of them looked their glamorous best in classic attires making the most of their gorgeous looks!

In attendance was her sister, Karisma Kapoor who managed to look her absolute best without stealing away the limelight from Kareena. The actress donned a classic LBD by Zara and managed to make heads turn. The dress featured a deep-V neckline with a silhouette that cinched her waist and showed off her curvy frame. It then flared out into an A-line silhouette and cropped right below her knees. She glammed up for the look in the right way with classic kohl-clad eyes, flawless base and a red lip. Lastly, a sleek ponytail perfectly complemented her look!

The actress completed her casual party outfit with a pair of grey pointy pumps and carried a matching leather purse in her arm. Accompanying her was her daughter, Samiera Kapoor Who looked no less of a diva herself as Karisma shared a mirror selfie with her. Her choice of attire for the night was a black bodycon dress layered with a statement sequin jacket!

We loved how the actress kept things simple and classic in an LBD.

