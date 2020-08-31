  1. Home
Karisma Kapoor goes down the desi route in a printed suit by Gulabo Jaipur: Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor shows off her simplicity in a printed cotton suit by Gulabo Jaipur. Check it out
14280 reads Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor goes down the desi route in a printed suit by Gulabo Jaipur: Yay or Nay?
Festivals are one of the best days to play dress up and our Bollywood celebrities can stand by this fact. While the pandemic is not over, the leading ladies of Bollywood are still making sure to keep things under the covers and making sure they do create a statement. Just yesterday we saw the Kapoor sisters celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family and boy did they dress up well!

Both the sisters kept things simple in their off-duty desi looks. While Bebo opted for a pistachio green salwar suit, Karisma took it a notch higher with a red printed wonder by Gulabo Jaipur. The actress made quite the statement even while keeping things simple. She opted for a floral A-line kurta set that flared out and bore long sleeves. She styled it with a pair of white chikankari Palazzo pants and a red sheer organza dupatta that was loosely draped across her shoulders. 

Adding to the look, she wore a statement layered necklaces along with her watch and a few matching bangles. Neutral makeup with brushed in eyebrows, definition to the eyes, blushed cheeks and a red lip tint made for a flawlessly simple glam for the desi look. You know no ethnic ensemble is completed without a bindi and Karisma surely knows this right! 

We think this suit is perfect for close family gatherings and days when you want to keep things low-key!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a desi green suit for her off duty look: Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

