Karisma Kapoor has an EPIC collection of dresses perfect for Summer: 7 Times we wanted to steal her outfits

Come summer and we're all looking for fuss-free and breezy outfits to wear. What better than comfortable maxi dresses? Karisma Kapoor swears by them and we're taking inspiration!

The hottest months are here and we're on the lookout for comfortable, breathable clothing to wear and lounge in at home. Nothing spells summer better than maxi dresses. If there's one Bollywood diva who shares the same sensibilities as us about the outfit, it is Karisma Kapoor. Be it at home, for events and even on vacation, Karisma has a maxi dress for every occasion. We're taking notes from the actress' style on how to rock these dresses as well. Take a look.

While lounging at home, Karisma kept it simple in a peach mid-length fit-and-flare dress by designer Anita Dongre. The colour is just right for summer and we love how she posed barefoot, with hair pulled back for a fuss-free look.

Long sleeves make it too hot to live in this summer? Karisma picks out a monochrome maxi dress with spaghetti straps to pose in. It makes for a comfortable number to lounge in and is breezy enough to ensure you remain cool all day long.

Have a zoom call and need to look put-together? Take inspiration from this chequered midi dress that Karisma sported that featured statement collars and buttons running through her outfit, for a formal look at home.

If you're going through one of those days when you feel like dressing up for no reason to cheer yourself up, Karisma's mid-length dress with a thigh-high slit and a knot that cinched her waist is perfect. This Prabal Gurung dress can be worn for a casual dinner or brunch, is also the perfect pick for home!

For a zoom date night look or zoom party, (since we're back to those days) a perfect outfit for when you're sipping on some wine or your perfect cocktail, is this monochrome number that Karisma wore on vacation is just perfect. The flared silhouette of the maxi number is airy enough to not stick and allow you to lounge comfortably as well.

Feeling a little edgy and experimental? Pick out a floral maxi dress with a ruffle neckline like Kapoor. While boots aren't an appropriate footwear choice since you're at home, you can experiment with your makeup and hair. Tie your hair into a loose braid and go with dark eyes and ruby lips for a rocker-chic look.

The relaxed silhouette of Karisma's summer dresses is what makes them more appealing to us. They flatter every body type! Case in point, this simple black chiffon tiered number with a white dotted print running through the v-neck dress. While KK styled it with a floral blazer, you can skip that step and relax in a similar number to look good in and work out of as well.

Which of Karisma Kapoor's summer dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :karisma kapoor instagram

