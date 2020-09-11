Karisma Kapoor has time & again proved that age is just a number and these new age looks serve enough evidence

You can always count on Karisma Kapoor to give all the millennial style icons a run for their money! Check it out

In the past few years, fashion in Bollywood has taken a front seat with celebrities making the most of their wardrobe every time they step out. It has grown to a point where they make sure that they are accompanied by their entourage of stylists, makeup and hair artists. Joining this bandwagon is none other than Karisma Kapoor who has taken things to a whole new level with her trendy yet classic style. While we’ve known her to be the ‘90s Sweetheart, the actress is now taking the millennial route and showing the world how it’s done.

Here are some of our favourite looks by the diva:

Ms Kapoor surely knows how to keep things trendy and this indo-western look serves enough proof. She styled her brocade lehenga skirt with a white shirt and sneakers proving that even desi can be cool!

Moving on, she took our breath away as she styled a floral Sabyasachi saree with a belt and took things up a notch.

Just like every other millennial out there, she loves chilling with her pooch in baggy jeans and oversized shirts. Talk about grown-up fashion!

She is often showing off all that sass in monochrome suits, I mean, just look at that!

Even her workout wadrobe could give new-age actresses a run for their money!

Her casual lounging attire also speaks for itself. Sweatshirts with joggers and sneakers are literally every millennial’s uniform these days and she rocks’em with the utmost ease.

