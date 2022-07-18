Karisma Kapoor in Jodi's white dress makes a beautifully bright style case with Chanel's bag; Yay or Nay?

It's raining cats and dogs and why are we looking at a dress you ask? We love a lot of summers and nothing like it when a celebrity reminds you to find love in an ensemble. You call this white, we call this a classic and a head-turning breezy piece. Some people hate dresses and some think it's unimaginable to call a look a lewk without one. Do you belong to the latter club? Here's a dress donned by Karisma Kapoor that's elegant and so very elegant in every sense.

We're in a vacation state of mind, thanks to the Kapoor clan who are giving us timely fashion inspiration. Currently, in New York City is Lolo who's taking us through pretty places, and guess what's doing the trick for comfy strolls? It's a dress you'll never stop loving. Meaning? You don't really need to go on a holiday to don this lightweight ensemble, a brunch is what you can think of at the moment until the rains settle down, maybe?

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress picked out a Jodi midi dress which had an effortlessly charming fit and flare silhouette. Designed with textured white cotton, it came with a V neckline, embroidered patterns, and two-tiered slightly puffed sleeves. Making it very eye-catching was the empire waistline detail which also had to complement circular fabric buttons.

This made-in-India ensemble worth Rs 7,590 was styled with Aprajita Toor's white kolhapuri flats, mini hoop earrings, a black Chanel quilted handbag, and oversized sunnies. A timeless combo well put together. Put on bright lipstick and style your hair into a bun or just keep it as lovely as Karisma did it here.

