Karisma Kapoor looks simply angelic in Neeru's Anarkali and shows how to make a desi statement: Yay or Nay?

Something that's simply impossible this season is to steer clear of ethnic ensembles. Imagine just how bored you'd be if you had to dress up with a handful of western outfits and had no show of desi style in your life. We smell a non-trendy sartorial game because a mix of everything in your style lays the foundation for a stellar wardrobe and breaks the stagnant pattern.

We're going on and on about the beauty of traditional outfits because we have a new inspiration at hand. It's the ivory and the star who donned it making us want to bookmark this look right away. All the other colours can stand in the queue to get noticed for here's our favourite. For an event in Hyderabad, Karisma Kapoor picked out an Anarkali from Neeru's that came with intricate embroidery all beautified with sequins and the ever-sophisticated charm of mirror work that appeared through floral patterns. The full-length attire bore the same work and yet looked alluring, it was simply regal, to say the least. The v-neck outfit also entailed full sleeves with a side of sheer and had a chiffon dupatta that complemented it all.

Karisma accessorised her OOTD with silver jhumkas that definitely matched the embroidery on her outfit. It also had blue mini stones attached to it, look at how much of the attention she pays to details. Her bindi was blue as well, don't we all love blue a little too much now? Karisma kept her skin matte but pink with blush, eyes glittered up, and a satin finish pout. And her tresses were clipped back partially and left untied entirely. Pretty, pretty girl, indeed!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Prada, Jacquemus to Gucci; 11 bags Khushi Kapoor banked upon the most this year